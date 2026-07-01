NDF General Secretary Shyamila Perera Arrested by Anti-Corruption Commission, Released on Bail

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has arrested Shyamila Perera, the General Secretary of the New Democratic Front (NDF), a political party currently holding representation in Parliament.

The arrest was carried out on Wednesday (30), with CIABOC taking Perera into custody in connection with allegations related to her official capacity as Chairperson of the party. Following legal proceedings, she was subsequently granted bail.

Arrest Linked to Official Role

According to CIABOC officials, the allegations against Perera are directly tied to actions taken in her capacity in a leadership position within the party structure. Further details regarding the specific nature of the charges have not yet been fully disclosed by the commission.

NDF's Parliamentary Standing

The New Democratic Front is a registered political party that currently maintains a presence in Sri Lanka's Parliament. The arrest of its General Secretary marks a significant development for the party and is likely to draw considerable attention from both political circles and the general public.

CIABOC, the state body mandated to investigate and prosecute bribery and corruption offences in Sri Lanka, has been increasingly active in pursuing cases across political and public sector entities in recent months.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.