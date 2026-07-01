BASL Pushes Ahead With Public Consultation Despite President's Parliamentary Explanation on Court Appointments

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) is pressing forward with its campaign against the government's handling of superior court appointments, even after President Anura Kumara Dissanayake offered an explanation in Parliament regarding the delays.

Despite the President's recent remarks to Parliament seeking to justify the postponement in filling vacancies in the superior courts, the BASL has signalled that his explanation falls short of addressing the association's concerns.

Public Consultation in the Works

As part of its ongoing campaign, the BASL has announced plans to conduct a public consultation on the matter. The move underscores the legal fraternity's determination to keep pressure on the government and ensure that the issue receives broader public scrutiny.

The delayed appointments to the superior courts have drawn significant criticism from legal professionals, who argue that vacancies at the highest levels of the judiciary pose a serious threat to the rule of law and the efficient delivery of justice in Sri Lanka.

A Standoff Between the Bar and the Executive

The tension between the BASL and the Dissanayake administration reflects a deepening standoff over the independence and functioning of the country's judiciary. Legal experts have warned that prolonged vacancies in superior courts can lead to case backlogs and undermine public confidence in the justice system.

The BASL's decision to take its campaign to the public signals that the association is not satisfied with the government's position and intends to widen the conversation beyond the walls of Parliament.

Further developments are expected as the public consultation process gets underway.