Sri Lankan Musical Legends Reunite in Canada for a Night of 70s Nostalgia

A wave of pure nostalgia swept through Scarborough, Canada, on Saturday, June 20, 2026, as some of Sri Lanka's most beloved musical icons took to the stage for a spectacular evening celebrating the golden sounds of the 1970s.

Legends Take the Stage at Pickering Casino Resort

The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort transformed into a vibrant showcase of Sri Lankan musical heritage as Rhythm of 70s – Legends Revisited brought together a stellar cast of veteran performers for one unforgettable night.

The evening featured celebrated artists Annesley Malawana, Corrine Almeida, Indrani Perera, and Pavan Malawarachchi — names that have been etched into the hearts of generations of Sri Lankan music lovers. The quartet delivered a performance that transported the audience back to a cherished era of melody and rhythm.

CAN Naada Band Provides the Backbone

Backing the legendary vocalists was the CAN Naada band, whose musical accompaniment helped recreate the authentic atmosphere of Sri Lankan popular music from the 1970s, drawing enthusiastic responses from the crowd throughout the night.

For the large Sri Lankan diaspora community based in and around the greater Toronto area, the concert offered a rare and deeply personal connection to the island's rich cultural past — a reminder of the timeless quality of an era that continues to resonate decades on.

Events such as these remain a vital lifeline for overseas Sri Lankans, keeping their cultural identity and musical heritage alive far from home.