Sri Lanka Police Launch Nationwide Crackdown on Unsafe Vehicles

Nationwide Inspection Drive Targets Road Safety

Sri Lanka Police have launched a sweeping nationwide operation aimed at identifying and removing unsafe vehicles from the country's roads, signalling a firm commitment to improving road safety across the island.

Operation Targets Dangerous Vehicles

The inspection drive forms part of a broader effort by authorities to clamp down on vehicles that pose a risk to both their occupants and other road users. Officers are conducting checks at key locations throughout the country, scrutinising vehicles for mechanical defects, structural faults, and other safety violations that could contribute to accidents.

Vehicles found to be in an unroadworthy condition are being removed from circulation, with owners expected to face penalties and required to bring their vehicles up to the necessary safety standards before being permitted to return to the road.

Addressing a Growing Road Safety Concern

Sri Lanka has long grappled with high rates of road accidents, with unsafe and poorly maintained vehicles frequently cited as a contributing factor. Authorities have indicated that this latest initiative is intended to send a clear message that negligence around vehicle maintenance will not be tolerated.

Police are conducting inspections at multiple locations island-wide

Vehicles deemed unroadworthy are being taken off the roads immediately

Owners of faulty vehicles face penalties under existing traffic and vehicle regulations

The operation reflects the government's determination to make Sri Lanka's roads safer for all users, reducing the toll of preventable accidents caused by vehicles that should never have been on the road.

Public Urged to Maintain Vehicles Responsibly

As the inspections continue, police and transport officials are urging vehicle owners across the country to take proactive steps to ensure their vehicles are properly maintained and compliant with safety requirements. Regular servicing, timely repairs, and adherence to roadworthiness standards were highlighted as essential responsibilities for every vehicle owner.

The operation is expected to continue in the coming weeks, with authorities vowing to sustain pressure on unsafe vehicles as part of a long-term strategy to reduce road fatalities and serious injuries throughout Sri Lanka.