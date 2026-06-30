Pope Leo XIV Appoints Bishop Anton Ranjith to Lead Diocese of Jaffna

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Bishop Anton Ranjith as the new Bishop of Jaffna, following the acceptance of the resignation of Bishop Justin Bernard Gnanapragasam from the pastoral leadership of the Diocese of Jaffna.

The announcement marks a significant moment for the Catholic community in Sri Lanka's Northern Province, as the Diocese of Jaffna prepares to welcome new leadership under Bishop Anton Ranjith.

A Transition of Leadership

Bishop Justin Bernard Gnanapragasam, who has served the Diocese of Jaffna with dedication, submitted his resignation from the pastoral office, which Pope Leo XIV formally accepted. The Vatican's decision to appoint Bishop Anton Ranjith signals continuity and renewed direction for one of Sri Lanka's prominent Catholic dioceses.

The Diocese of Jaffna holds deep spiritual and historical significance for Catholics in the Northern Province, a region that has experienced decades of hardship and is continuing its journey of reconciliation and rebuilding following years of civil conflict.

A New Chapter for Jaffna's Catholics

Bishop Anton Ranjith's appointment is expected to be welcomed warmly by the Catholic faithful in the region, who look to their diocese for both spiritual guidance and community leadership. The Northern Province's Catholic community has long played a vital role in social services, education, and peacebuilding efforts across the area.

The appointment by Pope Leo XIV underscores the Vatican's continued engagement with and commitment to the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka, a country where Christians represent a notable minority community.

Further details regarding the formal installation ceremony of Bishop Anton Ranjith are expected to be announced by the Diocese of Jaffna in the coming weeks.

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