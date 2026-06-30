NSC Set to Make Final Call on Return of Military-Occupied Lands in Jaffna and Palaly

The Defence Ministry has announced that the National Security Council (NSC) will take the final decision on releasing lands in Jaffna and Palaly that are currently occupied by the military, returning them to their rightful owners.

The announcement came following a high-level meeting held recently in parliament, which brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on the long-standing issue of military-held land in the Northern Province — a matter that has remained a source of deep concern for displaced Tamil communities for decades.

A Step Towards Resolution

The meeting, convened at the parliamentary level, is widely seen as a significant step forward in addressing one of the most sensitive post-war grievances in Sri Lanka's north. Families who were displaced during the civil war have long demanded the return of their ancestral lands, many of which remain under military control even years after the end of the conflict in 2009.

The Defence Ministry's statement signals that the government is moving toward a structured and formal process for the handover, with the NSC serving as the apex decision-making body to oversee and finalise the release.

Long-Standing Grievance in the North

The occupation of civilian land by the military in Jaffna and the strategically located Palaly area has been a contentious issue, with affected residents and civil society groups repeatedly calling on successive governments to expedite the return of their properties. Many families have been unable to return to their homes, farmlands, and places of worship as a result of the continued military presence.

The Palaly High Security Zone, in particular, has been at the centre of these disputes, given its proximity to the Palaly airport and its strategic military significance.

Government Under Pressure to Act

Human rights organisations and Northern Province representatives have consistently pressed the government to resolve the land issue as part of broader reconciliation efforts. The matter has also drawn international attention, with foreign governments and diaspora communities closely monitoring progress.

With the NSC now positioned to deliver a final ruling on the matter, there is cautious optimism among affected communities that a concrete and timely resolution may be within reach. Further details on the timeline and scope of the land release are expected to be made public following the NSC's deliberations.

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