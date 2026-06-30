Indonesia Hands Former Education Minister 10-Year Prison Sentence Over Chromebook Corruption Scandal

An Indonesian anti-corruption court has sentenced former Education Minister Nadiem Makarim to ten years in prison following his conviction in a high-profile graft case involving the procurement of Google Chromebooks for the country's public school system.

A High-Profile Fall From Grace

Makarim, who is widely known as the co-founder of Gojek — Indonesia's ride-hailing and digital payments giant — had served as Education Minister under President Joko Widodo before becoming embroiled in the scandal. The case centred on allegations that procurement processes for Google Chromebook devices, intended for use in Indonesian government schools, were manipulated for corrupt gain.

Details of the Case

The corruption court delivered its verdict on Tuesday, finding Makarim guilty of abusing his ministerial position in connection with the technology procurement scheme. The case drew significant public attention given Makarim's prominent profile both as a tech entrepreneur and as a senior government official.

Makarim co-founded Gojek, one of Southeast Asia's most recognised technology companies

He served as Indonesia's Minister of Education and Culture under former President Joko Widodo

The case involved the procurement of Google Chromebook devices for public schools

The court imposed a ten-year custodial sentence

Wider Implications

The sentencing sends a strong signal from Indonesian authorities regarding accountability among senior public officials, regardless of their standing in the private sector. Anti-corruption watchdogs in the region have long called for stricter enforcement against graft in government procurement, particularly in the education sector where public funds are intended to benefit students and schools.

The verdict is expected to reverberate across Southeast Asia, where governments are increasingly scrutinising large-scale technology procurement deals amid growing concerns over transparency and the misuse of public resources.

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