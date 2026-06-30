Human Rights Groups Demand Sri Lanka Halt Haiti Troop Deployment Over Unresolved Sexual Abuse Allegations

A coalition of international human rights organisations has called on Sri Lanka to suspend its planned deployment of military personnel to Haiti, citing deeply troubling allegations of sexual abuse by Sri Lankan peacekeepers that they say have never been properly investigated or punished.

Longstanding Allegations Resurface

The rights groups argue that Sri Lankan troops previously stationed in Haiti under United Nations peacekeeping missions were implicated in serious cases of sexual exploitation and abuse against local civilians. According to the organisations, those responsible were never held adequately accountable, raising urgent concerns about the consequences of sending further contingents to the crisis-stricken Caribbean nation.

The groups contend that deploying additional Sri Lankan troops without first addressing the legacy of past misconduct would amount to a failure of duty by both the Sri Lankan government and the United Nations, potentially exposing vulnerable Haitian civilians to further harm.

A Pattern of Impunity

Campaigners have long highlighted what they describe as a culture of impunity surrounding sexual abuse committed by UN peacekeepers across multiple missions globally. In the case of Sri Lanka, they maintain that despite credible evidence of wrongdoing, meaningful disciplinary or legal action was either delayed or altogether avoided.

Rights organisations are demanding full and transparent investigations into past allegations before any new deployment proceeds.

They are calling on the United Nations to enforce stricter accountability mechanisms for troop-contributing nations.

Advocacy groups are urging the Sri Lankan government to publicly commit to zero tolerance for sexual misconduct by its military personnel abroad.

Haiti's Deteriorating Security Situation

Haiti continues to grapple with extreme instability, gang violence, and a severe humanitarian crisis following years of political turmoil and natural disasters. The United Nations has been coordinating international efforts to restore order, with several countries agreeing to contribute security personnel to support the mission.

Sri Lanka had indicated its willingness to participate in international efforts to stabilise Haiti, a move that would ordinarily be viewed as a positive contribution to global peacekeeping. However, rights campaigners insist that historical accountability must come first.

Without justice for past victims, sending more troops risks repeating the same cycle of abuse and silence that has long undermined the credibility of UN peacekeeping operations.

Government Yet to Formally Respond

As of the time of reporting, the Sri Lankan government had not issued a formal public response to the demands made by the human rights organisations. The Ministry of Defence and relevant authorities have yet to outline what, if any, accountability measures would accompany a potential deployment.

Observers note that how Colombo responds to this pressure will be closely watched both domestically and by the international community, particularly given Sri Lanka's broader efforts to rebuild its global reputation in the area of human rights.

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