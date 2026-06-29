US and Iran Agree to 'Stand Down' After Flurry of Strikes Near Strait of Hormuz

The United States and Iran have reached an agreement to "stand down" following a tense exchange of strikes over recent days, according to a senior US official cited in multiple media reports.

Escalation in a Strategic Waterway

The agreement comes in the wake of several military strikes in and around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime corridors through which a significant portion of global oil shipments pass. The flare-up raised immediate concerns over regional stability and the security of international shipping lanes.

Both Washington and Tehran traded accusations of breaching an existing ceasefire arrangement, with each side blaming the other for initiating the provocative exchanges that threatened to spiral into broader conflict.

Mutual Accusations Cloud the Ceasefire

Despite the mutual finger-pointing, officials on both sides appear to have stepped back from the brink, with the reported "stand down" agreement signalling at least a temporary pause in hostilities. The precise terms of the understanding, and whether any formal mechanism exists to enforce it, remain unclear at this stage.

A US official, as cited by international media, confirmed that both nations had agreed to stand down following the recent exchange of strikes.

Implications for the Region and Beyond

The developments carry significant weight for Sri Lanka and other nations heavily dependent on Middle Eastern oil imports. Any prolonged disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could impact global fuel prices and supply chains, with downstream effects felt across South Asia.

The Strait of Hormuz handles roughly 20 percent of global oil trade.

Both the US and Iran accused each other of violating the ceasefire first.

The "stand down" agreement was confirmed by a US official to international media outlets.

Analysts will be watching closely to see whether the fragile pause holds, or whether further provocations risk reigniting one of the most volatile flashpoints in the Middle East.

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