Two Men Dead After Improvised Raft Overturns at Loggalla Oya Reservoir

A recreational outing turned tragic in Ridimaliyadda after two men lost their lives when a makeshift raft carrying a group of visitors capsized in the Loggalla Oya Reservoir.

The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the local community, serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with using unsafe, improvised watercraft in open reservoirs without proper safety precautions.

What Happened

The group had assembled a makeshift raft and taken to the waters of the Loggalla Oya Reservoir when the vessel overturned, throwing its passengers into the water. Despite efforts to assist those in distress, two of the men drowned before they could be rescued.

The remaining members of the group are reported to have survived the ordeal. Authorities were alerted and responded to the scene following the capsizing.

A Recurring Danger

Incidents involving improvised watercraft at inland reservoirs and waterways have been a persistent concern across Sri Lanka. Reservoirs, while appearing calm on the surface, can pose significant risks — particularly for those without swimming ability or access to life-saving equipment.

Makeshift rafts offer no structural guarantee of buoyancy or stability

Most inland reservoir areas lack designated safety personnel or rescue equipment

Visitors are often unaware of underwater currents and depth variations

Authorities have consistently urged the public to refrain from using unauthorised and unsafe watercraft at reservoirs and other inland water bodies across the island.

The deaths have prompted renewed calls for greater public awareness around water safety, particularly in rural and semi-rural areas where such recreational activities are common but largely unregulated.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.