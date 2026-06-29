Swedish Development Fund Pumps USD 15 Million Into Sri Lanka's Small Business Sector to Boost Employment

Sweden's development finance institution, Swedfund, has committed USD 15 million to Sri Lanka with the aim of strengthening micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and driving local job creation across the island nation.

A Strategic Investment in Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

The investment signals growing international confidence in Sri Lanka's economic potential, particularly as the country continues its path toward recovery following the severe financial crisis of recent years. By channelling funds specifically toward MSMEs, Swedfund is targeting the backbone of Sri Lanka's private sector — businesses that collectively employ a significant portion of the country's workforce.

MSMEs play a critical role in the Sri Lankan economy, spanning sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, retail, and services. However, access to affordable financing has long been a significant barrier preventing these businesses from scaling up and hiring additional staff.

What the Funding Aims to Achieve

The USD 15 million commitment from Swedfund is intended to improve financial access for small and medium business owners, enabling them to expand operations, invest in equipment and infrastructure, and ultimately create sustainable employment opportunities for Sri Lankans at the grassroots level.

Support growth and sustainability of micro, small, and medium enterprises

Facilitate job creation across multiple sectors of the local economy

Improve access to development finance for underserved business communities

Contribute to long-term, inclusive economic development in Sri Lanka

About Swedfund

Swedfund is the development finance institution of the Swedish government, mandated to invest in sustainable businesses in developing countries and emerging markets. Its investments are guided by principles of sustainable development, with a focus on creating decent jobs, promoting gender equality, and reducing poverty.

Swedfund's investment model centres on generating both financial returns and measurable development impact, making it a significant partner for economies rebuilding and expanding their private sectors.

Significance for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, which has been working to stabilise its economy and attract foreign investment following the 2022 economic crisis, this injection of development capital is a welcome development. Strengthening the MSME sector is widely regarded by economists and policymakers as one of the most effective strategies for reducing unemployment and fostering broad-based economic growth.

The Swedfund commitment adds to a growing list of international partnerships aimed at supporting Sri Lanka's economic resurgence, and is expected to have a tangible impact on livelihoods across both urban and rural communities island-wide.