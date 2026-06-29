President Dissanayake Calls for Renewed Commitment to Buddhist Values in Sri Lanka

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has urged the revival of Buddhist principles in Sri Lanka, calling on citizens and religious leaders to recommit to the values and teachings that have historically shaped the nation's cultural and moral fabric.

The President made the appeal in remarks that highlight the continued significance of Buddhism in Sri Lanka's public life, where the religion holds a central place in the constitution and remains deeply intertwined with national identity.

A Call to Reawaken Spiritual Foundations

Dissanayake emphasised that a return to Buddhist values could serve as a guiding force for the country as it navigates ongoing social, economic, and political challenges. His comments reflect a broader effort to rally the nation around shared cultural touchstones during a period of significant transformation.

Sri Lanka is home to a majority Sinhalese Buddhist population, and appeals to Buddhist heritage have long featured in the country's political discourse. However, such calls have at times drawn scrutiny from minority communities, including Tamils and Muslims, who have raised concerns about the equitable treatment of all religious and ethnic groups.

Significance for a Diverse Nation

Sri Lanka's constitution affords Buddhism the foremost place among the country's religions, while also guaranteeing freedom of religion to all citizens. Observers note that any presidential emphasis on Buddhist revival must be balanced with a firm commitment to inclusivity and the protection of minority rights.

The President's remarks come at a time when national unity remains a priority, particularly as the country continues its recovery from a severe economic crisis and works toward lasting reconciliation following decades of civil conflict.

Political analysts suggest that while the sentiment behind the call may resonate strongly with a large segment of the population, the government will need to ensure that such messaging does not deepen existing communal divides or marginalise Sri Lanka's significant Tamil and Muslim minorities.

No further details were immediately available regarding the specific context or event at which the President delivered his remarks.