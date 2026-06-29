Kemar Roach Reaches 300 Test Wickets as West Indies Crush Sri Lanka by an Innings

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach etched his name into Caribbean cricket history by claiming his 300th Test wicket as West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by an innings in a commanding performance that will long be remembered by fans of the game.

A Historic Milestone for Roach

The veteran pacer became only the latest West Indian to reach the coveted 300-wicket mark in Test cricket, cementing his legacy as one of the finest fast bowlers to represent the region. The milestone wicket was met with celebrations from teammates and applause from spectators, acknowledging the years of dedication and skill that have defined Roach's international career.

West Indies Dominate from Start to Finish

The match itself was a one-sided affair, with West Indies controlling proceedings throughout to seal a comprehensive innings victory over the visiting Sri Lanka side. The result will come as a bitter disappointment for Sri Lanka, who struggled to assert themselves against a disciplined West Indian bowling attack led by Roach's inspired performance.

A Tough Outing for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's batsmen found themselves unable to mount a meaningful challenge across both innings, with the West Indian bowlers exploiting conditions effectively. The innings defeat will prompt serious reflection within the Sri Lankan camp ahead of the remainder of the series.

For West Indies, however, the victory and Roach's personal landmark have provided significant momentum, with the home side showing they remain a formidable force in Test cricket on their own turf.

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