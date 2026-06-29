India Dismisses Secret Track-II Talks Held in Sri Lanka Involving Generals and Diplomats

India has officially distanced itself from a back-channel diplomatic meeting held at a hotel in Sri Lanka, describing the gathering as one that "holds no value" from New Delhi's perspective, according to statements attributed to Indian government sources.

A Covert Gathering of High-Profile Figures

The meeting, characterised as a Track-II dialogue — an informal, non-governmental form of diplomatic engagement often used to explore sensitive issues outside official channels — reportedly brought together retired military generals and former envoys from the region. The venue was a hotel in Sri Lanka, though the precise location and exact date of the meeting have not been officially confirmed by any party.

Track-II diplomacy typically involves former officials, academics, and policy experts who engage in unofficial discussions on contentious matters, with the understanding that their deliberations may eventually inform formal government positions. However, India has made clear that this particular meeting carries no such weight in its eyes.

New Delhi Firmly Rejects the Meeting's Significance

Indian government sources were unambiguous in dismissing the talks, stating that the discussions "hold no value" as far as official Indian foreign policy is concerned. The strong language used signals New Delhi's discomfort with the nature of the meeting and the parties involved, though India has stopped short of elaborating on the specific content of the discussions or naming all participants.

The rejection raises questions about who convened the meeting, what agenda was tabled, and whether any other regional governments were aware of or involved in facilitating the dialogue.

Implications for Regional Diplomacy

Sri Lanka, which has long navigated a delicate balancing act between its powerful neighbours India and China, finds itself once again at the centre of regional geopolitical attention. The choice of a Sri Lankan hotel as the venue for such a sensitive gathering is itself telling, reflecting the island nation's strategic position in the Indian Ocean.

Analysts note that Track-II meetings, while informal, are rarely accidental in their composition or location. The presence of retired generals and former diplomats suggests the discussions may have touched on security, military posture, or sensitive bilateral issues in the broader South Asian or Indian Ocean context.

Sri Lanka Yet to Respond Officially

As of the time of reporting, the Sri Lankan government had not issued any official statement regarding the meeting or its knowledge of the event taking place on its soil. It remains unclear whether Colombo was consulted ahead of the gathering or informed of its outcomes.

The episode underscores the complex web of informal diplomacy that continues to operate beneath the surface of official state relations in South Asia, often with significant implications for smaller nations like Sri Lanka that find themselves caught between competing regional powers.

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