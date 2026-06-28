Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll Climbs to 1,430 as Rescuers Search for Over 51,000 Missing

Rescue teams in Venezuela are working frantically to locate survivors three days after two devastating earthquakes struck the country, with the confirmed death toll now standing at 1,430 and more than 51,000 people still unaccounted for.

Twin Earthquakes Unleash Widespread Destruction

The twin quakes, which struck on Wednesday, registered magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale — a nine-point measure used to gauge the intensity of seismic events. The back-to-back tremors caused widespread destruction, leaving communities in ruins and overwhelming emergency response efforts across affected regions.

Race Against Time for Survivors

With each passing hour, the window for finding survivors buried beneath rubble narrows significantly. Rescue crews, aided by heavy machinery and search dogs, have been digging through collapsed structures in a desperate bid to reach anyone still alive beneath the debris.

The sheer scale of those reported missing — exceeding 51,000 — has placed enormous pressure on rescue authorities, who are struggling to coordinate operations across multiple devastated areas simultaneously.

Death Toll Expected to Rise

Officials have warned that the current death toll of 1,430 is likely to increase as rescue teams gain access to areas that have so far remained unreachable due to damaged roads and infrastructure. The full extent of the catastrophe is still being assessed.

The international community has been watching the unfolding disaster closely, with calls growing for humanitarian assistance to be mobilised swiftly to support Venezuela's overwhelmed emergency services.

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