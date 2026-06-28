Sri Lanka Welcomes Over 1.1 Million Tourists in 2026 as India Leads Arrivals Despite Mid-Year Slowdown

Sri Lanka's tourism sector has surpassed 1.11 million visitor arrivals in 2026, maintaining a positive growth trajectory even as the industry navigated a notable slowdown during the month of June, according to the latest available data.

India Continues to Dominate as Top Source Market

India has once again cemented its position as Sri Lanka's leading source market for tourist arrivals, outpacing all other nations in the rankings. The strong showing from India reflects the enduring appeal of Sri Lanka as a preferred short-haul destination for Indian travellers, driven by cultural ties, geographic proximity, and improving air connectivity between the two neighbouring countries.

Following India in the rankings are the United Kingdom, China, Australia, and Bangladesh, rounding out the top five source markets contributing to the island's inbound tourism figures this year.

June Records a Dip Amid Otherwise Steady Growth

Despite the overall milestone of crossing 1.11 million arrivals, the sector experienced a slowdown in June, a development that industry observers are monitoring closely. Such mid-year dips are not uncommon in Sri Lanka's tourism calendar, which is subject to seasonal fluctuations influenced by monsoon weather patterns and shifting global travel demand.

Tourism authorities and industry stakeholders remain cautiously optimistic, pointing to the cumulative arrivals figure as evidence that the sector's recovery and growth momentum remains broadly intact heading into the second half of the year.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Economy

Tourism continues to serve as a critical pillar of Sri Lanka's economic recovery, generating vital foreign exchange earnings and supporting livelihoods across the hospitality, transport, and retail sectors. Sustaining arrival numbers above the one-million mark by mid-year is considered an encouraging indicator for annual targets.

Total arrivals in 2026 to date: over 1.11 million

Top source market: India

Second to fifth source markets: United Kingdom, China, Australia, Bangladesh

Notable development: A slowdown recorded during June

Industry stakeholders are expected to focus efforts on diversifying source markets further and strengthening promotional campaigns targeting high-yield travellers, particularly from Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, in the months ahead.

Related Video