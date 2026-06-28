Sri Lanka Set to Launch Dedicated E-Commerce Policy for Goods Trade

Government Moves to Regulate and Boost Online Trade

Sri Lanka is preparing to introduce a formal e-commerce policy specifically targeting the trade of goods, marking a significant step toward bringing the country's rapidly growing digital marketplace under a structured regulatory framework.

The move signals the government's recognition that e-commerce has become an increasingly vital component of Sri Lanka's economy, particularly in the wake of the pandemic-era surge in online buying and selling activity across the island.

What the Policy Aims to Address

The upcoming policy is expected to provide clear guidelines and standards for the online trading of goods, bringing greater accountability and consistency to a sector that has largely operated without comprehensive national oversight. Among the key goals of such a framework would typically be:

Establishing consumer protection standards for online purchases

Creating a level playing field for local and international e-commerce platforms operating in Sri Lanka

Supporting small and medium enterprises looking to sell goods through digital channels

Streamlining customs and logistics processes tied to e-commerce transactions

A Critical Moment for Digital Trade

The introduction of a dedicated e-commerce goods policy comes at a time when Sri Lanka is actively seeking to modernise its trade environment and attract digital investment. With internet penetration continuing to grow and mobile commerce becoming mainstream among Sri Lankan consumers, policymakers appear keen to ensure that the legal and regulatory landscape keeps pace with market realities.

Industry observers have long called for clearer rules governing online commerce, arguing that the absence of a cohesive policy has created uncertainty for both businesses and consumers engaging in digital transactions.

Broader Economic Implications

A well-crafted e-commerce policy could prove instrumental in supporting Sri Lanka's broader economic recovery efforts, by enabling local entrepreneurs and exporters to tap into regional and global online markets more effectively. It could also help curb informal trade practices and ensure that tax revenues from digital commerce are properly captured.

Further details regarding the timeline for the policy's rollout and the specific regulatory body responsible for its implementation are yet to be officially announced.