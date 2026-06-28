President Dissanayake Set to Make Official Visit to France

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is preparing to undertake an official visit to France, marking a significant step in strengthening diplomatic ties between Sri Lanka and the European nation.

The visit is expected to reinforce bilateral relations between Colombo and Paris, as the Dissanayake administration continues to engage with key international partners following his election to the presidency.

France holds considerable importance as a partner for Sri Lanka, both within the broader framework of European Union relations and as an influential voice on the global stage. An official presidential visit of this nature typically opens the door for high-level discussions spanning areas such as trade, investment, development cooperation, and diplomatic affairs.

President Dissanayake, who came to power on a platform of systemic change and economic reform, has been actively building Sri Lanka's international relationships as the island nation continues its recovery from the severe economic crisis of recent years.

Further details regarding the itinerary, the specific agenda, and any anticipated agreements or memoranda of understanding expected to be signed during the visit are yet to be officially disclosed by the Presidential Secretariat.

The announcement of the France visit signals the Dissanayake government's intent to deepen engagement with Western nations as part of a broader foreign policy approach aimed at attracting investment and securing international support for Sri Lanka's ongoing economic stabilisation efforts.