MullenLowe Sri Lanka's Praveena Perera Makes History as First Sri Lankan Woman on Campaign APAC's 40 Under 40

Sri Lanka has a new trailblazer to celebrate in the world of advertising and communications. Praveena Perera of MullenLowe Sri Lanka has etched her name in history by becoming the first Sri Lankan woman to be recognised on Campaign Asia-Pacific's prestigious 40 Under 40 list — a milestone that marks a significant moment for the country's creative industry.

A Historic Recognition

Campaign Asia-Pacific's 40 Under 40 is one of the most coveted honours in the regional marketing and advertising landscape, annually spotlighting the most outstanding young professionals who are shaping the future of the industry. Perera's inclusion places her among an elite group of trailblazers from across the Asia-Pacific region, making her achievement all the more remarkable.

Her recognition is not merely a personal triumph — it is a proud moment for Sri Lanka's advertising sector, signalling that local talent is more than capable of competing and excelling on a regional and international stage.

A Rising Force at MullenLowe

Perera has built her career at MullenLowe Sri Lanka, where she has been instrumental in driving creative and strategic excellence. Her work has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of both local consumer behaviour and broader regional market dynamics, earning her a reputation as one of the most capable minds in the industry.

Her journey to this recognition reflects years of dedication, innovation, and a commitment to pushing boundaries within Sri Lanka's competitive communications landscape.

Inspiration for the Next Generation

Beyond the personal accolade, Perera's achievement carries broader significance for young Sri Lankan women aspiring to build careers in advertising, media, and the creative industries. Breaking through on a platform as prominent as Campaign APAC's 40 Under 40 sends a powerful message that Sri Lankan women have both the talent and the drive to lead at the highest levels.

As Sri Lanka continues to nurture its creative economy, milestones such as this serve as a reminder of the immense potential waiting to be unlocked within the island's professional talent pool.