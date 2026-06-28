Government to Seek International Forensic Aid for Chemmani Mass Grave Investigation

Sri Lanka's Minister of Justice has indicated that the government will seek international forensic assistance to help analyse human remains unearthed at the Chemmani mass grave site, stating that such help will be pursued when the need arises.

The announcement came after opposition legislators pressed the government to bring in foreign expertise to support the investigation into one of Sri Lanka's most sensitive and long-standing cases linked to the country's civil war era.

Diplomatic Channels Already Engaged

The Justice Minister confirmed that preliminary discussions have already taken place with several foreign embassies as the government explores the possibility of securing specialist forensic support. However, no specific countries or organisations were named at this stage.

The Chemmani site, located in the northern Jaffna peninsula, has long been associated with alleged wartime atrocities and has been a subject of deep concern for Tamil communities and human rights advocates both within Sri Lanka and abroad.

A Case With Deep Historical Significance

The Chemmani mass grave came to public attention in the late 1990s when a former soldier testified that bodies of Tamil civilians had been buried at the location. Excavations carried out over the years have yielded human skeletal remains, though the full scale of the site and the identities of the victims have yet to be conclusively established.

Families of the missing, particularly those who lost loved ones during the decades-long conflict between Sri Lankan security forces and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, have repeatedly called for a thorough and transparent investigation.

Opposition Pushes for Urgent Action

Opposition members of parliament have urged the government not to delay in bringing in international forensic experts, arguing that local capacity alone may be insufficient to handle the complexity and scale of the examination required.

International forensic teams can provide advanced DNA identification techniques

Independent foreign expertise could lend greater credibility to the investigation

Timely action is seen as critical given the age and condition of the remains

Human rights groups have echoed these calls, noting that families of the disappeared deserve answers and that justice cannot be indefinitely postponed.

Broader Implications for Reconciliation

The handling of the Chemmani investigation is being closely watched as an indicator of the government's commitment to post-war accountability and national reconciliation. Sri Lanka continues to face international scrutiny over unresolved human rights concerns stemming from the final stages of the civil war, which ended in 2009.

The Justice Minister's statement, while cautious in its framing, signals that the government is at least open to external involvement — a step that observers say could prove vital in restoring public trust in the process.