Four Nabbed at Bandaranaike Airport in Major Drug Bust Seizing Over 12kg of Hashish and Kush

Authorities have arrested four individuals, including one woman, in connection with a significant drug seizure at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), with more than 12 kilograms of hashish and kush recovered during the operation.

Suspects Apprehended in Coordinated Operation

The arrests were made following a series of targeted operations carried out by law enforcement officials at the country's main international gateway. The bust marks one of the more notable drug interceptions recorded at BIA in recent times, underlining growing concerns over the use of Sri Lanka's airports as transit points for narcotics trafficking.

Drugs Seized

The haul consisted of two varieties of controlled substances:

Hashish — a cannabis-derived resin known for its high potency

Kush — a strain of cannabis increasingly detected in drug seizures across South Asia

Combined, the two substances weighed in excess of 12 kilograms, a quantity considered significant by narcotics enforcement standards.

Investigation Ongoing

All four suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue. Authorities have not yet disclosed the nationalities of those arrested or the intended destination of the seized narcotics. Further details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.

Sri Lanka has in recent years intensified surveillance and screening procedures at BIA amid rising concerns over drug smuggling through the island's air corridors.

The case has been handed over to the relevant narcotics investigation units for further proceedings.