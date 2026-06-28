Colombo High Court Sets July 22 Date for Bond Auction Case Against Mahendran and Ravi K

The Colombo High Court has scheduled proceedings in the long-running Central Bank bond scam case for July 22, with the matter involving 11 defendants — including former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran and former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake — set to resume before the court.

High-Profile Defendants Back in the Spotlight

The order, issued on Friday, directs that the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Central Bank's treasury bond auction be called again on the specified date. The proceedings have drawn sustained public attention given the seniority of those implicated and the scale of financial misconduct alleged.

Arjuna Mahendran, who served as Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, and Ravi Karunanayake, who held the post of Finance Minister, are among the most prominent figures listed as defendants in the case. They are joined by nine others who have been charged in connection with the controversial bond issuances.

Background of the Bond Scandal

The Central Bank bond auction controversy first erupted into public view following allegations that the primary dealer process was manipulated to benefit connected parties, resulting in significant losses to public funds. The scandal triggered widespread outrage among Sri Lankans and led to a high-level Presidential Commission of Inquiry, whose findings implicated several senior officials and individuals.

The case has wound its way through the legal system for a number of years, with court dates and procedural hearings punctuating what has been a closely watched prosecution. Sri Lankans have continued to follow the matter with considerable interest, given its implications for financial governance and accountability within state institutions.

What Happens Next

With July 22 now confirmed as the next date for proceedings, legal observers and members of the public alike will be watching closely to see how the case progresses. The Colombo High Court's handling of the matter is expected to remain under scrutiny as the country continues to grapple with broader questions of institutional integrity and the rule of law.

No further details regarding the specific nature of the hearing scheduled for that date have been disclosed at this stage.