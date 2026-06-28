30-Year-Old Man Hacked to Death in Weeraketiya; Suspect Taken Into Custody

A 30-year-old man has been killed in a sharp weapon attack in the Kinchigune area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Weeraketiya Police Division, authorities confirmed.

The victim succumbed to injuries sustained during the brutal assault, which sent shockwaves through the local community. Details surrounding the circumstances that led to the attack are currently under active investigation by police.

Suspect Arrested

Authorities moved swiftly following the incident, apprehending a suspect believed to be responsible for the fatal attack. The arrest was made within the Weeraketiya Police Division's area of responsibility.

Police are continuing their investigations into the motive behind the killing. The suspect is expected to be produced before the relevant magistrate in due course as legal proceedings get underway.

Community on Alert

The incident has raised concerns among residents in the Weeraketiya area, with locals calling on authorities to ensure greater security in the region. Law enforcement officials have urged anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Further details are expected to be released by police as the inquiry progresses.