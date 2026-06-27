Expired Relief Goods Found Hoarded in Locked Storerooms at Udapalatha Divisional Secretariat

Internal audit officers were forced to break open three locked storerooms at the Udapalatha Divisional Secretariat in Gampola on Thursday, uncovering a significant cache of relief goods that had allegedly been withheld from disaster victims.

The shocking discovery revealed large quantities of expired food items and other relief supplies stockpiled inside the storerooms, goods that were meant to have been distributed to those affected by the 'Ditwah' disaster.

Audit Team Forced to Act

The audit officers resorted to forcing open the storerooms after finding them locked, raising serious concerns about the manner in which relief operations had been conducted at the divisional secretariat level. The findings have cast a dark shadow over the local administration responsible for managing disaster relief in the area.

The hoarding of relief goods intended for vulnerable disaster victims is a matter of grave public concern, particularly when those affected may have gone without essential food and supplies during a period of urgent need.

Questions Over Accountability

The discovery has prompted serious questions regarding accountability and transparency within the Udapalatha Divisional Secretariat. It remains unclear at this stage who was responsible for securing the storerooms and why the relief goods were never distributed to their intended recipients.

Three locked storerooms were forced open by internal audit officers

Large quantities of expired food items were found inside

The goods were reportedly intended for victims of the 'Ditwah' disaster

The incident occurred at the Udapalatha Divisional Secretariat in Gampola

Authorities are expected to launch a formal investigation into the matter. Sri Lankan communities continue to watch closely as calls grow louder for greater oversight of disaster relief distribution at the grassroots administrative level.