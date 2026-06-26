Vietjet Launches Historic Direct Flights Between Sri Lanka and Vietnam, Opens Bookings

Sri Lankan travellers now have a new and exciting option for reaching Southeast Asia, with Vietnamese low-cost carrier Vietjet officially opening bookings for the first-ever direct flights between Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

A Landmark Connection

The launch of this new route marks a significant milestone in aviation connectivity between Sri Lanka and Vietnam, as the two countries have never before been linked by a non-stop commercial air service. The move is expected to benefit tourists, business travellers, and members of the Sri Lankan diaspora who wish to explore Vietnam without the inconvenience of layovers.

About Vietjet

Vietjet is one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing low-cost airlines, headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam. Known for its competitive fares and expanding international network, the carrier has steadily built its presence across Asia, making it a popular choice among budget-conscious travellers.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

The introduction of direct flights between Colombo and Vietnam is anticipated to deliver several benefits for Sri Lanka, including:

A boost to inbound tourism from Vietnam and the broader Southeast Asian region

Increased trade and business travel opportunities between the two nations

More affordable and convenient travel options for Sri Lankans heading to Vietnam

Strengthened bilateral ties between Colombo and Hanoi

The new route represents a welcome expansion of Sri Lanka's international air connectivity, particularly as the country continues to rebuild and grow its tourism sector following recent economic challenges.

Bookings Now Open

Travellers interested in taking advantage of this new direct service are encouraged to check available dates and fares through Vietjet's official booking platform. As with many low-cost carriers, early bookings are likely to offer the most competitive pricing.

The launch of this route is being viewed as a positive development for Sri Lanka's aviation landscape, opening a direct corridor to one of Southeast Asia's most popular tourist and business destinations.

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