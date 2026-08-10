SLCERT Exposes Cross-Border 'Sextortion' Ring Preying on Sri Lankan Social Media Users

Sri Lanka's Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) has uncovered a sophisticated and large-scale organised extortion network that is systematically targeting local social media users across multiple platforms, with the criminal operation believed to be run from neighbouring India.

How the Scam Works

According to SLCERT, the perpetrators begin by infiltrating the online lives of unsuspecting Sri Lankans through widely used platforms including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. The criminals establish contact with their victims before manipulating them into compromising situations, which are then used as leverage for extortion — a practice commonly referred to as "sextortion."

A Growing Threat to Online Safety

The racket represents a coordinated criminal enterprise rather than isolated incidents, with SLCERT's findings pointing to an organised group operating across borders. The scale of the operation has raised serious concerns among cybersecurity authorities about the vulnerability of Sri Lankan internet users to foreign-based cybercrime networks.

Platforms Targeted

Facebook

Facebook Messenger

Instagram

WhatsApp

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

SLCERT is urging members of the public to remain vigilant when interacting with unknown individuals online and to avoid sharing personal or sensitive content with people they have not verified. Anyone who believes they may have been targeted is encouraged to report the matter to the relevant authorities without delay.

SLCERT continues to monitor the situation closely and is coordinating with relevant agencies to address the threat posed by this cross-border extortion network.

Cybersecurity experts warn that sextortion schemes are becoming increasingly prevalent across South Asia, and Sri Lankan users must treat unsolicited online contact from strangers with extreme caution, regardless of the platform involved.