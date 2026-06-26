The Colonial Voice of Anuradhapura: Remembering R. W. Ievers and His Anthem of the Ancient City

A British Administrator Who Left His Mark on Sri Lanka's Sacred Heartland

Among the lesser-known literary relics of Sri Lanka's colonial past is a poem composed around 1893, titled the Anuradhapura Anthem, penned by R. W. Ievers — a British civil servant who served as Government Agent of the North Central Province during a pivotal era in the island's administrative history.

A Man of Many Roles

Ievers held the position of Government Agent for the North Central Province on multiple occasions, serving in that capacity in 1884, 1886, and again in 1890. His tenure placed him at the heart of one of Sri Lanka's most historically and spiritually significant regions — the ancient royal capital of Anuradhapura, a city of immense importance to Buddhist civilisation across Asia.

Beyond his administrative duties, Ievers demonstrated a genuine scholarly interest in the people and landscapes under his charge. He authored the Manual of the North Central Province, published in 1899, which remains a valuable historical reference for researchers studying the region during the late colonial period. He also produced no fewer than half a dozen detailed reports documenting the lives, customs, and practices of the province's inhabitants.

A Poem Born of an Ancient City

The Anuradhapura Anthem, composed around 1893, stands as a rare example of a colonial official engaging with the cultural and historical grandeur of the territory he governed. Anuradhapura, with its towering dagobas, sacred Bo tree, and millennia of royal heritage, clearly stirred something beyond bureaucratic obligation in Ievers.

That a British Government Agent would be moved to verse by the ruins and spirit of this ancient city speaks to the extraordinary power Anuradhapura has long held over all who encounter it — regardless of their origins or station.

A Legacy Worth Remembering

For Sri Lankan readers today, the work of figures such as Ievers offers a complex but instructive window into the colonial documentation of the island's heritage. While the political context of British administration carries its own difficult history, the written records and literary works produced during that era continue to serve as important primary sources for understanding the North Central Province as it was over a century ago.

Ievers may not be a household name in modern Sri Lanka, but his contributions to the written record of Anuradhapura — from administrative manuals to an anthem composed in honour of the ancient city — ensure that his voice remains a quiet footnote in the long and layered story of one of the world's great historic capitals.