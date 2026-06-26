Sri Lankan National Arrested at Bengaluru Airport for Travelling on Counterfeit Canadian Passport

A Sri Lankan national has been arrested at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after being found in possession of a fraudulent Canadian passport, according to reports from Indian authorities.

The individual was apprehended by immigration and security officials at the airport during routine document verification checks, which are carried out on all international travellers passing through the facility.

Fraudulent Document Detected During Screening

Authorities discovered that the passport presented by the Sri Lankan traveller was counterfeit, bearing Canadian identity details that did not belong to the holder. The detection was made possible through standard screening procedures conducted by airport immigration personnel.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody following the discovery of the forged travel document. Indian law enforcement agencies have launched a further investigation into the matter to determine the origin of the fake passport and any possible network behind its production or distribution.

Growing Concern Over Document Fraud

The incident has once again drawn attention to the persistent issue of fraudulent travel documents being used by individuals attempting to cross international borders under false identities. Sri Lankan nationals seeking to travel abroad using forged documents have been flagged at various international airports in recent years.

The arrest was made at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India

The individual is a Sri Lankan national

The forged document purported to be a valid Canadian passport

Indian authorities have commenced a formal investigation

Travelling on a fraudulent passport is a serious criminal offence under both Indian and international law, carrying significant penalties including imprisonment and deportation.

The use of counterfeit travel documents undermines border security and international immigration frameworks, posing risks not only to individual countries but to global security protocols as a whole.

Sri Lankan authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the arrest. It remains unclear whether the suspect had prior criminal connections or whether the case involves a broader document forgery network operating in the region.