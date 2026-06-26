Sri Lanka Prepares to Deploy Its Largest-Ever Peacekeeping Force to Haiti

Sri Lanka is set to make history by dispatching its largest-ever peacekeeping contingent to the troubled Caribbean nation of Haiti, with a combined force of 1,132 personnel drawn from the Sri Lanka Army and the Police Special Task Force (STF) preparing to depart for the mission.

A Record-Breaking Deployment

The upcoming deployment marks a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's long-standing tradition of contributing to international peacekeeping efforts. The contingent, comprising both military and law enforcement personnel, will represent the island nation's most substantial commitment to a single overseas peacekeeping operation to date.

The force is made up of members from two of Sri Lanka's most experienced security institutions — the Sri Lanka Army and the Police Special Task Force — both of which have accumulated considerable expertise in handling complex security environments over the decades.

Haiti's Ongoing Security Crisis

Haiti has been gripped by severe instability in recent years, with widespread gang violence, political turmoil, and a humanitarian crisis pushing the nation to the brink. The international community has been mobilising resources to help restore order and protect civilians across the country.

Sri Lanka's contribution comes as part of a broader multinational effort to stabilise Haiti, and the scale of this deployment underscores Colombo's deepening engagement with global peacekeeping responsibilities.

Sri Lanka's Peacekeeping Legacy

Sri Lanka has a proud and well-documented history of contributing troops to United Nations peacekeeping missions around the world. Sri Lankan peacekeepers have served in numerous conflict zones across Africa, Asia, and beyond, earning a strong reputation for discipline and professionalism on the international stage.

This latest deployment is expected to further cement that reputation, while also demonstrating Sri Lanka's commitment to global peace and security at a time when the country itself continues its own path of post-conflict recovery and economic rebuilding.

Further details regarding the departure date and the specific mandate of the contingent are expected to be announced by the Ministry of Defence in the coming days.

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