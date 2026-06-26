Sri Lanka and India Move to Ditch the Dollar in Landmark Bilateral Trade Shift

Sri Lanka and India are advancing plans to conduct bilateral trade using their own national currencies — the Sri Lankan rupee and the Indian rupee — in a significant move that would reduce both nations' dependence on the US dollar for cross-border transactions.

A Strategic Economic Realignment

The proposal, which has been under discussion between Colombo and New Delhi, reflects a broader regional trend of emerging economies seeking to insulate themselves from dollar volatility and the financial pressures that come with relying on a single dominant global currency. For Sri Lanka, which endured a catastrophic foreign exchange crisis in 2022, the appeal of such an arrangement is particularly strong.

By settling trade accounts directly in rupees rather than first converting to US dollars, both countries stand to reduce transaction costs, ease pressure on their foreign reserves, and deepen economic integration across the Palk Strait.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

India is one of Sri Lanka's most important trading partners and was among the first nations to extend a lifeline to Colombo during the 2022 economic crisis, providing credit lines worth billions of dollars for fuel, medicine, and essential goods. A shift to local currency trade would further cement that relationship while offering Sri Lanka a more stable framework for managing its import bills.

Analysts note that reducing dollar dependency could provide meaningful relief to Sri Lanka's central bank, which has worked painstakingly to rebuild its foreign reserves following their near-total depletion during the height of the economic collapse.

A Wider Regional Trend

The move mirrors similar arrangements India has pursued with other nations in recent years. New Delhi has been actively promoting rupee-based trade with several countries, including Russia, as part of its broader push to internationalise the Indian rupee and reduce global reliance on dollar-denominated settlements.

Reduced exposure to US dollar exchange rate fluctuations

Lower transaction costs for importers and exporters on both sides

Strengthened financial ties between Colombo and New Delhi

Greater monetary sovereignty for Sri Lanka's recovering economy

Negotiations Continue

While specific details of the mechanism — including how exchange rates between the two rupees would be determined and which categories of goods would initially fall under the arrangement — are still being finalised, officials from both governments have expressed commitment to making the framework operational.

For Sri Lanka, still navigating the difficult road of economic recovery under an IMF programme, forging closer and more resilient trade structures with its nearest large neighbour represents both a practical necessity and a statement of long-term strategic intent.

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