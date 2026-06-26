SJB Suspends Horana Seat Organiser Charith Abeysinghe from Party Membership

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has taken disciplinary action against one of its own, suspending Horana seat organiser Charith Abeysinghe from both his party membership and all positions he held within the organisation.

The move signals a firm stance by the opposition party's leadership, stripping Abeysinghe of his roles with immediate effect. The suspension covers his membership rights as well as any official capacity he held as a representative of the SJB in the Horana electorate.

No formal statement has yet been issued by the party detailing the specific grounds for the disciplinary measure, though such actions within Sri Lankan political parties typically follow conduct deemed inconsistent with party policy or directives from leadership.

The decision reflects the SJB's willingness to act against its own members when circumstances demand, as the party continues to navigate internal dynamics while positioning itself as a credible opposition force in Parliament.

Further developments regarding Abeysinghe's status within the party, or any response from the suspended organiser himself, are expected in the coming days.