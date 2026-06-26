Presidential Secretariat Official Nabbed in Forged Passport Investigation

A senior official currently employed at Sri Lanka's Presidential Secretariat has been taken into custody in connection with an investigation into forged passports, authorities have confirmed.

The arrest centres on alleged offences said to have been committed by the official during a previous posting, before he assumed his current role at the Presidential Secretariat.

Background to the Arrest

Investigators have been probing a network linked to the fraudulent issuance of travel documents, and the official is believed to have played a significant role in the scheme during his earlier tenure at a government department.

The case highlights growing concerns over the integrity of Sri Lanka's official document issuance processes, which have come under increased scrutiny in recent years amid wider anti-corruption efforts.

Implications for Public Trust

The involvement of a serving Presidential Secretariat official has raised serious questions about the vetting procedures applied to personnel who hold sensitive positions within the country's highest levels of government administration.

The official has been remanded pending further investigations.

Authorities have indicated that additional arrests in connection with the same probe are possible.

The case is being handled by the relevant law enforcement agencies overseeing document fraud.

Sri Lankan authorities have in recent times intensified efforts to crack down on the forgery of official documents, including passports, which are frequently linked to broader criminal enterprises such as human trafficking and immigration fraud.

Further details regarding the specific charges are expected to be disclosed as the investigation progresses.