Opposition MPs Push for Parliamentary Debate Over Prolonged Supreme Court Vacancies

Opposition members of Parliament have formally signed a proposal calling for an adjournment debate to address the issue of long-standing vacancies within Sri Lanka's apex court, raising fresh concerns about the functioning of the country's highest judicial institution.

Formal Proposal Submitted

The move, made on Tuesday (26), signals growing unease among opposition lawmakers over what they describe as an unacceptable delay in filling critical positions at the Supreme Court. The adjournment debate mechanism allows members to bring urgent matters of public importance before the full House for discussion outside the regular legislative agenda.

Concerns Over Judicial Capacity

The prolonged vacancies at the Supreme Court have prompted widespread concern among legal professionals and civil society groups, who warn that unfilled positions place an additional burden on sitting justices and risk causing significant delays in the delivery of justice for litigants awaiting verdicts.

Opposition MPs collectively signed the proposal to demonstrate the seriousness of their concern

The adjournment debate would compel the government to publicly account for the delays

Legal observers argue that Supreme Court vacancies directly impact the pace of justice

Pressure Mounts on Government

By pushing the matter into the parliamentary arena, the opposition aims to place direct pressure on the government and relevant appointing authorities to expedite the process of nominating qualified candidates to fill the vacant positions. Sri Lanka's Constitution outlines a defined process for the appointment of Supreme Court justices, involving the President and the Constitutional Council.

Prolonged vacancies at the country's highest court are not merely an administrative concern — they strike at the heart of citizens' right to timely justice.

Political analysts note that the opposition's move is likely to intensify scrutiny of the government's handling of judicial appointments at a time when public confidence in state institutions remains a sensitive issue. It is expected that the Speaker will consider the proposal and determine whether the debate will be scheduled for an upcoming parliamentary sitting.

Related Video