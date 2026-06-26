Namal Rajapaksa Tells President to Focus on Cost of Living, Not Arrests Commentary

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has called out President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, urging him to address the country's pressing economic concerns rather than offering public commentary on recent arrests.

Public Priorities Being Ignored, Says Namal

The son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa made clear that ordinary Sri Lankans are far more concerned about the soaring cost of living than about any statements the President chooses to make regarding law enforcement actions or high-profile arrests.

Namal argued that while the government appears eager to make political capital out of arrests and legal proceedings, the average citizen is struggling to put food on the table and cope with relentlessly rising prices of essential goods.

The people of this country are not looking for presidential commentary on who has been arrested or why. They want to know what is being done about the price of rice, vegetables, and fuel. That is the real conversation that needs to happen.

Economic Pressures Remain the Central Concern

Sri Lanka continues to navigate a difficult post-crisis economic environment, with many households still feeling the weight of inflation and reduced purchasing power. Critics of the current administration, including Namal, contend that the government's public messaging has been misaligned with the genuine hardships faced by citizens across the island.

Rising prices of essential food items remain a daily burden for most families

Fuel costs continue to affect transportation and livelihoods

Many Sri Lankans are yet to fully recover from the 2022 economic crisis

Opposition Sharpens Its Critique

The SLPP, now positioned in opposition, has been increasingly vocal in challenging the Dissanayake-led administration on its economic management. Namal's latest remarks reflect a broader opposition strategy of holding the government accountable on pocketbook issues that resonate strongly with voters at the grassroots level.

Political analysts note that cost of living concerns have consistently ranked among the top issues for Sri Lankan voters since the economic crisis, and opposition figures are likely to keep pressing the government on this front in the months ahead.