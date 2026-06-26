Easter Sunday Blame Game: Ministers' Parliamentary Claims Raise More Questions Than Answers

Unproven Allegations Take Centre Stage in Parliament

The Easter Sunday attacks of April 2019 continue to haunt Sri Lanka's political landscape, with fresh allegations surfacing in Parliament that critics say are long on drama but short on legal substance. The latest controversy centres on claims made by Minister Ananda Wijepala, who told Parliament that former State Intelligence Service chief Suresh Sallay was the mastermind behind the devastating bombings that killed over 260 people.

A Serious Claim Without a Court Verdict

The allegation against Suresh Sallay is not new, and it remains precisely that — an allegation. No court of law has established his guilt beyond reasonable doubt, the fundamental legal threshold required in any democratic justice system. Yet Minister Wijepala's parliamentary statement appeared to present the claim as settled fact, drawing sharp criticism from observers who argue that such rhetoric undermines both judicial integrity and the dignity of Parliament itself.

Parliament as a Stage for Political Point-Scoring?

For many Sri Lankans who lost loved ones in the Easter Sunday bombings, the continued politicisation of the investigation is a source of deep frustration. Years after the attacks, families of victims are still waiting for credible accountability through proper legal channels rather than parliamentary theatrics.

Making sweeping declarations in Parliament without corresponding judicial findings does little to deliver justice — it merely deepens public cynicism about the political class.

The Danger of Conflating Allegation With Fact

Legal experts warn that when ministers use the floor of Parliament to assert guilt without conviction, they risk prejudicing any ongoing or future legal proceedings. Parliamentary privilege, which protects lawmakers from defamation suits over statements made in the chamber, should not become a shield for making unsubstantiated accusations against individuals who have yet to face a full and fair trial.

Suresh Sallay has not been convicted by any court in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks.

Minister Wijepala's statement was made in Parliament, where members enjoy legal immunity for their remarks.

The Easter Sunday attacks on April 21, 2019 killed more than 260 people across churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

The investigation into the attacks has been mired in political controversy since its inception.

Victims Deserve Better

As political actors continue to trade accusations, the broader demand from civil society and victims' families remains unchanged — a transparent, independent, and judicially sound process that brings genuine accountability. Grandstanding in Parliament, however passionate, is no substitute for justice delivered through due process. Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday victims deserve far more than another round of political point-scoring dressed up as revelation.

Related Video