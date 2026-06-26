Dhananjaya de Silva's Brilliant Ton Breathes Life Into Sri Lanka on Turbulent Day One

Sri Lanka found themselves in familiar trouble on the opening day of the First Test, but a magnificent century from captain Dhananjaya de Silva provided much-needed hope and ensured the hosts finished the day with their pride and competitive spirit largely intact.

A Captain's Innings When It Mattered Most

With Sri Lanka struggling and wickets falling at uncomfortable intervals, it was left to de Silva to steady the ship and remind the cricketing world of his undeniable class. The right-hander delivered a superb century — an innings full of composure, authority and technical excellence — that transformed what could have been a disastrous day into a promising platform for the days ahead.

De Silva's knock was precisely the kind of leadership performance Sri Lankan cricket fans have come to expect from their captain. He read the conditions intelligently, picked his moments to attack and defended resolutely when the situation demanded discipline.

Sri Lanka's Familiar Batting Fragility on Show

Before de Silva took control of proceedings, Sri Lanka's top order once again displayed the vulnerability that has plagued the team in recent times. Batters came and went without making the significant contributions the side desperately needed, placing enormous pressure on the middle order and ultimately on de Silva himself to rescue the innings.

Sri Lanka's top order failed to provide a solid foundation

Wickets fell at regular intervals early in the innings

De Silva was forced into a rescue role from the middle order

His century revived Sri Lanka's prospects heading into Day Two

A Foundation to Build On

Despite the early difficulties, de Silva's century ensured Sri Lanka closed Day One in a far healthier position than had seemed likely during those nervous middle sessions. The innings gave the team both a competitive total to work with and, perhaps more importantly, a renewed sense of belief and momentum.

Dhananjaya de Silva's hundred was not merely a personal milestone — it was a defining moment that kept Sri Lanka firmly in the contest on a day when the match could easily have slipped beyond their reach.

All eyes will now turn to Day Two, where Sri Lanka will look to build further on de Silva's heroics and post a total that puts genuine pressure on the opposition. For Sri Lankan cricket supporters across the island, the captain's brilliant knock has given them every reason to tune in with anticipation when play resumes.

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