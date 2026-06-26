Deputy Defence Minister Reviews Progress of Land Return Process for Jaffna Residents

Deputy Minister of Defence chaired a high-level progress review meeting focused on the ongoing process of returning land to civilians in the Jaffna district, the Ministry of Defence announced.

The meeting was convened to assess the current status of land restitution efforts in the Northern Province, a matter that has remained a sensitive and long-standing concern for communities in the region who were displaced during Sri Lanka's decades-long civil conflict.

A Long-Awaited Process Under Scrutiny

The return of land to its rightful civilian owners in the North has been a central issue in post-war reconciliation efforts. Many families in Jaffna and surrounding areas were forced from their homes during the conflict, with large tracts of land subsequently retained under military occupation for security purposes.

The review meeting signalled a continued commitment at the ministerial level to monitor and advance the restitution process, ensuring that progress is being made in a structured and accountable manner.

Significance for Northern Communities

For thousands of families in the Jaffna peninsula, the return of their land represents far more than a legal or administrative matter. It is deeply tied to their livelihoods, cultural identity, and sense of dignity following years of displacement.

Advocacy groups and community representatives in the North have long called for greater transparency and urgency in the land release process, urging authorities to prioritise the needs of affected civilians.

The Defence Ministry is expected to provide further updates on the outcomes of the review and the next steps in the restitution process in due course.

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