CEB Requests Large Rooftop Solar Systems to Go Offline During Poson Holiday Period

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has called on owners of rooftop solar power systems with a capacity of 300 kilowatts or above to disconnect their installations from the national grid during the Poson festival period.

The request comes as Sri Lanka's power authorities anticipate a significant drop in electricity demand over the Poson Poya holiday, a pattern commonly observed during major public and religious holidays when industrial and commercial consumption falls sharply.

Why the Disconnection is Necessary

During periods of reduced national electricity demand, an oversupply of power fed into the grid — including from large-scale rooftop solar installations — can create technical instability within the transmission network. To maintain grid frequency and ensure safe, reliable operation, the CEB has deemed it necessary to manage the volume of solar energy being fed in from larger private systems.

While smaller household solar panels are unlikely to pose a concern, systems of 300 kW and above contribute a considerable volume of electricity and are therefore being specifically targeted in this advisory.

A Growing Solar Sector

Sri Lanka has witnessed rapid growth in rooftop solar adoption in recent years, driven by rising electricity tariffs and government incentives promoting renewable energy. Large commercial and industrial rooftop installations have become increasingly common across the country.

However, this growth also presents grid management challenges, particularly during holidays and periods of low demand when the balance between supply and consumption must be carefully maintained by power authorities.

Solar system owners falling within the specified capacity range are urged to comply with the CEB's request and coordinate with the relevant authorities regarding the disconnection procedure and timing.

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