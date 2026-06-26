BASL Clarifies It Had No Role in Rakitha Rajapaksa Court Proceedings

Bar Association distances itself from reported court representations

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has issued an official clarification stating that it did not make any representations on behalf of Attorney-at-Law Rakitha Rajapaksa in connection with his recent arrest and subsequent court appearance.

The clarification comes amid circulating reports that suggested the BASL had intervened or played a role in proceedings related to the case, prompting the professional body to set the record straight and avoid any public misunderstanding regarding its involvement.

BASL reaffirms its position

The Bar Association emphasised that any appearances or representations made before the courts in this matter were carried out in a strictly personal capacity by individual attorneys, and should not be attributed to the BASL as an institution.

The body stressed that it remains committed to transparency and upholding the integrity of the legal profession, and that issuing such clarifications is part of its responsibility to the public and its membership.

Background to the arrest

Rakitha Rajapaksa, who holds qualifications as an Attorney-at-Law, was recently taken into custody, drawing significant public and media attention given his family name's prominent association with Sri Lankan political circles.

The case has attracted widespread interest, with many observers closely watching how legal proceedings unfold in the weeks ahead.

The BASL's statement is expected to bring clarity to the public discourse surrounding the case and the professional obligations of Sri Lanka's legal community in high-profile matters.