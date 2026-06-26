ADB Greenlights $57 Million Boost for Sri Lanka's Rooftop Solar Expansion

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 57 million financing package to support a major rooftop solar aggregation project in Sri Lanka, marking a significant step forward in the island nation's drive toward renewable energy self-sufficiency.

A Major Injection for Clean Energy

The funding, approved by the Manila-based multilateral lender, is designed to accelerate the rollout of rooftop solar installations across Sri Lanka by aggregating smaller-scale projects into a larger, more bankable portfolio. This approach is intended to attract private sector investment and reduce financing barriers that have traditionally slowed solar adoption at the household and commercial level.

Sri Lanka has long grappled with energy insecurity, a challenge that was brought into sharp focus during the country's devastating economic crisis in 2022, when prolonged power cuts crippled daily life and industrial activity. Expanding rooftop solar capacity is widely seen as a practical and cost-effective way to diversify the national energy mix and ease pressure on the national grid.

Why Rooftop Solar Matters for Sri Lanka

Unlike large-scale solar farms that require significant land acquisition, rooftop solar systems can be deployed on existing residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, making them particularly well suited to Sri Lanka's densely populated urban and semi-urban areas.

Rooftop solar reduces household electricity bills and dependence on imported fossil fuels

Aggregated financing models lower the cost of capital for smaller project developers

Distributed generation strengthens grid resilience against localised disruptions

Aligning with National Energy Targets

The Sri Lankan government has set an ambitious target of achieving 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030. The ADB's latest approval is expected to contribute meaningfully to that goal by unlocking a pipeline of rooftop installations that might otherwise struggle to secure commercial financing on competitive terms.

The project reflects growing international confidence in Sri Lanka's renewable energy potential and its commitment to a cleaner, more resilient power sector.

The ADB has been one of Sri Lanka's key development partners in the energy sector, supporting a range of initiatives from transmission infrastructure upgrades to renewable energy policy reforms. This latest approval underscores the bank's continued commitment to supporting the country's green energy transition at a time when energy affordability and security remain top priorities for both the government and ordinary Sri Lankans.

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