Three Suspects Remanded Until July 3 in Harak Kata Bribery Investigation

Three individuals connected to the ongoing Harak Kata bribery investigation have been remanded in custody until July 3, following their appearance before a magistrate's court.

The suspects named in the case are Attorney-at-Law Rakitha Rajapaksa, Charith Abeysinghe — who serves as the Horana organiser for the Samagi Jana Balawegaya — and Aruna Sri, a former Director of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd.

High-Profile Figures Caught in Net

The remand order signals that investigators are pressing forward with the probe into the Harak Kata corruption allegations, which has drawn considerable public attention due to the prominence of those implicated. The involvement of a legal professional, a senior party organiser and a former state enterprise director underscores the breadth of the inquiry.

Charith Abeysinghe's ties to the SJB are expected to add a political dimension to proceedings, while the inclusion of a former Airport and Aviation Services official raises questions about potential irregularities within the state aviation sector.

Case to Continue

The three suspects are scheduled to appear before the court again on July 3, when the magistrate is expected to review the progress of the investigation and determine whether the remand period will be extended or varied.

Anti-corruption authorities are continuing their inquiries, and further developments in the case are anticipated ahead of the next court date.

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