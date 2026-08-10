Reviving Sri Lanka's Maritime Heritage: The Case for a Coastal Ferry Service

A Bold Proposal for Island-Wide Connectivity

A compelling argument has emerged calling for the introduction of a high-speed ferry service that would circumnavigate the entire island of Sri Lanka — a concept that, while forward-looking, actually draws inspiration from a proud chapter of the nation's maritime past.

History Offers a Blueprint

The proposal, raised in an analytical piece titled Tarnished Pearl: How Short-Sighted Governance is Squandering Sri Lanka's Greatest Treasures, points out that a comparable coastal passenger service was in operation approximately a century ago. The Ceylon Steamship Company was among the organisations that facilitated such sea-based travel around the island, demonstrating that the concept is far from untested.

Why the Idea Deserves Serious Attention

Proponents of the idea argue that a modern high-speed ferry circuit around Sri Lanka could deliver significant benefits across multiple sectors, including:

Easing pressure on the country's road and highway networks

Opening new and scenic tourism routes around the coastline

Providing coastal communities with improved connectivity and economic opportunities

Reducing travel times between key destinations along the island's perimeter

A Nation at a Crossroads

Sri Lanka's geographic identity as an island nation makes it uniquely suited to maritime-based transport solutions. With a coastline stretching over 1,300 kilometres, the potential for a well-managed ferry network is considerable. Yet critics argue that short-sighted governance has consistently overlooked such opportunities, prioritising conventional infrastructure while neglecting the island's natural advantages.

The suggestion challenges policymakers to look beyond the obvious and draw upon Sri Lanka's own history for solutions that could transform how citizens and visitors alike experience the pearl of the Indian Ocean.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate its economic recovery, innovative proposals such as this ferry service revival offer a reminder that some of the most promising paths forward may already be rooted in the island's past.