India A Tour of Sri Lanka 2026: Full Points Table Standings
The India A tour of Sri Lanka in 2026 has drawn significant attention from cricket fans across the subcontinent, with the points table reflecting the competitive nature of the contest between the two emerging squads.
The tour serves as a crucial platform for promising cricketers from both nations to stake their claim for senior international selection, with performances closely monitored by national selectors on either side.
Points Table Overview
The points table for the India A tour of Sri Lanka 2026 tracks the standings of both sides across the matches played during the series, taking into account wins, losses, and any matches that may have ended without a result.
- Points are awarded based on match outcomes throughout the tour
- Net run rate serves as a tiebreaker where applicable
- Both squads feature players on the fringes of their respective senior national sides
Significance for Sri Lankan Cricket
For Sri Lanka A, the home series represents an important opportunity to develop depth within the national cricket setup. Performing well against a strong India A outfit would send a positive signal to the national selectors ahead of upcoming international commitments.
India A, meanwhile, traditionally field a highly competitive squad that closely mirrors the senior Test and white-ball sides, making the tour a stern examination for the Sri Lankan hopefuls.
Cricket fans in Sri Lanka are encouraged to follow live updates and the evolving points table standings as the tour progresses through its scheduled fixtures.
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our boys need to perform well against India A, good test for the future
agree, if cant beat India A how to beat main team