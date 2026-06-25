India A Tour of Sri Lanka 2026: Full Points Table Standings

The India A tour of Sri Lanka in 2026 has drawn significant attention from cricket fans across the subcontinent, with the points table reflecting the competitive nature of the contest between the two emerging squads.

The tour serves as a crucial platform for promising cricketers from both nations to stake their claim for senior international selection, with performances closely monitored by national selectors on either side.

Points Table Overview

The points table for the India A tour of Sri Lanka 2026 tracks the standings of both sides across the matches played during the series, taking into account wins, losses, and any matches that may have ended without a result.

Points are awarded based on match outcomes throughout the tour

Net run rate serves as a tiebreaker where applicable

Both squads feature players on the fringes of their respective senior national sides

Significance for Sri Lankan Cricket

For Sri Lanka A, the home series represents an important opportunity to develop depth within the national cricket setup. Performing well against a strong India A outfit would send a positive signal to the national selectors ahead of upcoming international commitments.

India A, meanwhile, traditionally field a highly competitive squad that closely mirrors the senior Test and white-ball sides, making the tour a stern examination for the Sri Lankan hopefuls.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka are encouraged to follow live updates and the evolving points table standings as the tour progresses through its scheduled fixtures.

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