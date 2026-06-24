Sri Lankan Exporters Urge Shift from Volume-Driven Trade to High-Value Strategy

Industry Leaders Call for Fundamental Rethink of Export Approach

Sri Lanka's export community is calling on policymakers and business leaders to move away from a volume-focused trade model and instead prioritise value-added products and services that can command higher prices on the global market.

The Case for Quality Over Quantity

Exporters have argued that competing on volume alone leaves Sri Lanka vulnerable to price fluctuations and places the island nation at a disadvantage against larger, lower-cost producing countries. Instead, they believe the country's competitive edge lies in delivering premium, differentiated products that reflect Sri Lanka's unique strengths — from high-grade Ceylon tea and specialty spices to skilled craftsmanship and niche manufacturing.

The message from within the export sector is clear: Sri Lanka cannot win a race to the bottom on price, but it can position itself as a supplier of quality, reliability, and distinctiveness.

Key Areas of Opportunity

Industry representatives have pointed to several sectors where a value-driven approach could yield significant gains, including:

Premium agricultural produce and organic-certified goods

High-end apparel and ethical fashion manufacturing

Specialty tea, spices, and wellness products

Knowledge-based services and technology exports

Handcrafted goods and heritage products with strong branding

Policy Support Seen as Critical

Exporters stress that this strategic shift cannot happen without meaningful government backing. They have called for targeted investment in research and development, stronger branding initiatives under the "Sri Lanka" country-of-origin label, and improved access to international markets through trade agreements and promotional campaigns.

Sri Lanka must sell value, not volume — the country's future export growth depends on how well it can position itself as a premium source in the eyes of global buyers.

Broader Economic Implications

For a country still navigating its path to economic recovery following the unprecedented financial crisis of recent years, boosting export earnings through higher-margin goods and services could prove transformative. A value-focused export strategy would not only improve foreign exchange inflows but also support job creation in skilled industries and encourage investment in innovation.

As global trade dynamics continue to evolve, Sri Lanka's exporters are urging the nation to act swiftly and decisively — before the window of opportunity narrows further.