Central Bank Cracks Down on Singhe Capital Over Illegal Public Deposit Collection

CBSL Issues Firm Order Against Unauthorised Deposit Activity

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has taken decisive regulatory action against Singhe Capital Investment Limited, determining that the company had been accepting deposits from the public in direct violation of the country's banking and financial services laws.

What the Order Means

The Central Bank has formally ordered Singhe Capital Investment Limited to immediately cease accepting any further deposits from members of the public. The directive comes after regulators concluded that the firm had been operating outside the legal framework governing deposit-taking institutions in Sri Lanka.

Under Sri Lankan law, only licensed banks and finance companies that have received explicit approval from the Central Bank are permitted to accept public deposits. Any entity engaging in such activity without the requisite authorisation is in breach of applicable financial regulations.

A Warning to the Public

The Central Bank's move serves as a strong warning to Sri Lankan consumers to exercise caution when dealing with financial entities that are not formally licensed or regulated by the monetary authority. Members of the public are urged to verify the licensing status of any institution before entrusting their money.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka remains committed to maintaining the integrity of the financial system and protecting depositors from unlicensed and unauthorised financial activity.

Broader Regulatory Context

This action against Singhe Capital Investment Limited reflects the Central Bank's ongoing efforts to clamp down on unauthorised financial operators in Sri Lanka. Regulatory authorities have increasingly intensified scrutiny of non-licensed entities that solicit funds from the general public, particularly in the wake of past financial scandals that caused significant losses to ordinary depositors across the island.

Members of the public who may have already placed deposits with Singhe Capital Investment Limited are advised to seek legal and financial guidance regarding their options and to report any concerns directly to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.