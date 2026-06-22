Tamil Families Plead With UN to Uncover Truth at Chemmani Mass Graves Before They Die

Families of the disappeared, many of them elderly and ailing, have made an urgent appeal to the United Nations, imploring the international body to intervene and ensure accountability over the Chemmani mass graves in northern Sri Lanka — warning that time is running out before they themselves pass away without ever knowing the fate of their loved ones.

A Decades-Long Wait for Justice

The Chemmani site, located near Jaffna, has long been associated with allegations that hundreds of Tamil civilians and fighters were buried there following the final stages of the country's brutal civil conflict. Despite court orders and limited excavations carried out years ago, families say the full truth has never been uncovered and those responsible have never been held to account.

The families' appeal to the UN underscores a growing desperation among Tamil communities in the north, who have spent decades navigating broken promises, stalled investigations and what they describe as deliberate obstruction by successive Sri Lankan governments.

A Cry From the Ageing and the Grieving

In emotionally charged testimonies, relatives — many of whom are now aged and in poor health — expressed anguish that they may die without learning what happened to sons, daughters, husbands and siblings who vanished during the war. The phrase "before we too pass away" captures the raw urgency behind their plea, reflecting a community that fears history will be buried alongside the victims.

Families have stressed that this is not merely a request for symbolic recognition — they are demanding concrete international action to compel Sri Lanka to conduct proper, independent forensic investigations at Chemmani and other suspected burial sites.

International Pressure and Sri Lanka's Record

Sri Lanka has faced repeated criticism from UN human rights bodies over its handling of wartime accountability. The country has consistently resisted calls for an independent international mechanism to investigate alleged war crimes, instead proposing domestic processes that critics and affected communities have widely dismissed as inadequate and lacking in independence.

Human rights advocates argue that the Chemmani case is emblematic of a broader pattern of impunity, where the enforced disappearance of Tamils during and after the civil war has never been meaningfully addressed through the justice system.

Calls for Urgent Action

Tamil diaspora organisations and civil society groups have echoed the families' appeal, urging UN member states and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to prioritise the Chemmani matter in upcoming sessions and bilateral engagements with Colombo.

As Sri Lanka continues its bid to attract international investment and rebuild diplomatic relationships following its recent economic crisis, observers note that accountability for wartime atrocities remains an unresolved fault line that will continue to shadow the country's global standing.

For the families gathered in grief and hope, however, the stakes could not be more personal — or more urgent.