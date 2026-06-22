Sri Lanka Navy Rescues Two Fishermen Stranded at Sea Amid Adverse Weather

The Sri Lanka Navy carried out a prompt search and rescue operation on 22 June 2026, coming to the aid of a fishing trawler and its two crew members who had failed to return to port after encountering dangerous weather conditions at sea.

Swift Response Prevents Tragedy

The one-day fishing trawler, which had set out on what was expected to be a routine fishing expedition, ran into trouble when adverse weather conditions struck, leaving the vessel and its crew stranded and unable to make their way back to their intended destination.

Acting swiftly upon receiving word that the trawler had not returned as scheduled, the Sri Lanka Navy mobilised a search and rescue team to locate the distressed vessel and bring its occupants to safety.

Crew Brought to Safety

Thanks to the timely intervention of the Navy, both crew members aboard the stricken trawler were successfully rescued and rendered assistance. The operation highlights the critical role played by the Sri Lanka Navy in safeguarding the lives of fishing communities who venture out to sea daily, often at considerable personal risk.

Sri Lanka's fishing sector relies heavily on small-scale trawler operations, making the safety of fishermen at sea a matter of ongoing national concern, particularly during periods of unsettled weather.

Navy Reaffirms Commitment to Maritime Safety

This rescue operation serves as a further demonstration of the Sri Lanka Navy's readiness to respond to maritime emergencies around the island's coastline. Authorities continue to urge fishing communities to remain vigilant about weather forecasts and to adhere to safety guidelines before embarking on sea voyages.