President Dissanayake Convenes Emergency Talks to Rescue Struggling Apparel Sector

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake chaired a high-level discussion at the Presidential Secretariat on Thursday aimed at identifying urgent solutions to the mounting challenges confronting Sri Lanka's apparel industry, one of the country's most vital export sectors.

Focus on Export Recovery and Dollar Earnings

The meeting, held on the afternoon of 22 May, brought together key stakeholders to examine the difficulties currently plaguing the garment and textile sector, with a particular emphasis on strengthening Sri Lanka's export-led economic recovery and boosting much-needed foreign exchange earnings.

The apparel industry has long served as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's economy, consistently ranking among the nation's top foreign currency earners and providing employment to hundreds of thousands of workers, the majority of whom are women.

Urgent Intervention at the Highest Level

By personally presiding over the discussion, President Dissanayake signalled the government's recognition of the sector's critical importance at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate its path toward economic stabilisation following the severe financial crisis of recent years.

Officials at the Presidential Secretariat indicated that the talks were structured around finding swift, practical remedies to the obstacles facing industry players, rather than long-term policy deliberations alone.

A Sector Under Pressure

Sri Lanka's apparel exporters have faced a range of pressures in recent times, including rising production costs, global demand fluctuations, and intensifying competition from regional rivals. Industry representatives have repeatedly called on the government to introduce targeted relief measures and policy support to help local manufacturers remain competitive in international markets.

The outcome of Thursday's presidential discussion is expected to be communicated to the wider industry in the coming days, with stakeholders hopeful that concrete action plans will follow from the highest levels of government.