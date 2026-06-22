Missing Persons Count in Jaffna Far Exceeds Official Records, Minister Warns

The true number of people who went missing in the Jaffna district during Sri Lanka's decades-long civil war is significantly higher than what has been officially documented, a senior government minister has warned, raising fresh concerns about the completeness of post-war accountability efforts in the north.

Official Figures Fall Short, Says Minister

A recent gathering convened by the Office on Missing Persons (OMP) at the Jaffna District Secretariat revealed that 2,452 individuals from the Jaffna district have been formally reported as missing in connection with the war. However, Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar pushed back against that figure, asserting that the actual number of missing persons is considerably greater than what the records currently reflect.

The minister's remarks have drawn renewed attention to longstanding concerns among affected families and civil society groups in the Northern Province, who have long argued that thousands of wartime disappearances were never formally registered with authorities — leaving many cases entirely outside the scope of official investigations.

Gaps in Documentation a Persistent Challenge

The discrepancy highlighted by Minister Chandrasekar points to a broader challenge facing transitional justice mechanisms in Sri Lanka. Many families, particularly in conflict-affected districts such as Jaffna, Kilinochchi, and Mullaitivu, have reported being unable or unwilling to formally register missing relatives during or immediately after the conflict due to fear, displacement, or lack of access to government institutions.

The OMP, established under the Office on Missing Persons Act of 2016, is tasked with searching for and clarifying the fate of individuals who went missing during the war and other periods of civil unrest. Critics, however, have repeatedly questioned whether the body has been adequately resourced and empowered to reach families who never came forward through official channels.

Calls for a More Comprehensive Approach

The minister's intervention underscores the urgent need for a more proactive outreach strategy — one that goes beyond passively receiving complaints and actively seeks out families who may have been left behind by the formal documentation process.

For thousands of Tamil families in Jaffna and across the Northern Province, the question of missing loved ones remains one of the most painful and unresolved legacies of a conflict that officially ended in May 2009. Many mothers, wives, and children have spent years waiting for answers that have never come.

The OMP meeting in Jaffna is part of a series of district-level engagements aimed at strengthening the institution's presence outside Colombo and improving its responsiveness to communities most affected by wartime disappearances.