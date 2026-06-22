India Seeks to Strengthen Free Trade Agreement with Sri Lanka

India has signalled its intention to upgrade the existing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Sri Lanka, in a move that could significantly reshape bilateral trade relations between the two neighbouring nations.

A Push for Deeper Economic Ties

New Delhi is keen to modernise and expand the scope of the longstanding trade pact, which has been in place for over two decades. The push comes as both countries look to deepen economic cooperation and address longstanding concerns that have limited the full potential of their trading relationship.

The existing India-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement, signed in 1998 and operational since March 2000, has been a cornerstone of bilateral commerce. However, trade experts and policymakers on both sides have long acknowledged that the agreement requires updating to reflect the realities of contemporary trade, including services, investment, and digital commerce.

What an Upgraded Agreement Could Mean

An enhanced FTA is expected to go beyond the original framework, which was largely confined to goods. A broadened agreement could potentially cover:

Trade in services, including financial and professional sectors

Investment protection and facilitation measures

Digital trade and e-commerce provisions

Streamlined customs procedures and non-tariff barrier reductions

Sri Lanka's Economic Context

For Sri Lanka, which is still navigating its path to economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of 2022, stronger trade ties with India carry considerable significance. India has already played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's stabilisation efforts, providing substantial financial assistance during the island nation's most turbulent economic period in recent history.

An upgraded FTA could open new export opportunities for Sri Lankan businesses while also attracting greater Indian investment into key sectors of the local economy.

Diplomatic Momentum

The initiative reflects broader diplomatic momentum between Colombo and New Delhi, with both governments engaging at multiple levels to reinforce their strategic and economic partnership. Trade officials from both sides are expected to continue discussions as negotiations progress.

Business chambers and exporters in Sri Lanka are likely to watch developments closely, as the outcome of these negotiations could have far-reaching implications for the country's trade policy and economic growth trajectory in the years ahead.